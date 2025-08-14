A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History with 32 Points and 20 Rebounds

LAS VEGAS, NV — A'ja Wilson made history Sunday by becoming the first player in WNBA history to score more than 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in a single game. The Las Vegas Aces‘ star achieved this remarkable feat during the team’s 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Wilson, a three-time league MVP, finished the game with 32 points and 20 rebounds, showcasing her dominance on the court. With her impressive performance, the Aces further solidified their place as one of the league’s top teams this season.

The Aces’ victory came amid a competitive landscape in the WNBA. On the same day, the Minnesota Lynx secured a measure of revenge against the New York Liberty, defeating them 83-71. This matchup was a rematch of the 2024 Finals, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two teams.

The Lynx’s win marked their fifth consecutive victory, placing them at the top of the standings with a 27-5 record. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 18 points, while the Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu struggled, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

This season has been filled with high-stakes matchups, with upcoming games set to continue the rivalry. The Lynx and Liberty will meet again on August 16 in Minnesota and August 19 in New York City.

As teams jostle for playoff positioning, Wilson’s historic performance and the tight races in the standings keep fans on the edge of their seats.