A’ja Wilson Shines as Aces Fight for Playoff Spot

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Las Vegas Aces are making a desperate push to secure a playoff spot in the 2025 WNBA season. With an 18-14 record, they currently sit at No. 6 in the standings, just above a tightly contested group of teams vying for the last playoff berths.

Over the past week, the Aces have shown their determination by winning six out of their last seven games, including a four-game winning streak. A'ja Wilson has emerged as a primary catalyst for this success, making headlines with her impressive performances on the court.

Last Wednesday, Wilson scored 27 points against the Golden State Valkyries, followed by a 29-point effort in a victory over the Seattle Storm. Most notably, she made history on Sunday by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record a game with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds, achieving a remarkable stat line of 32 points and 20 rebounds against the Connecticut Sun.

“I just want to win and help my team,” Wilson said after the historic game. “Every point and rebound counts, especially this late in the season.”

Wilson’s recent performances have put her in the spotlight for the MVP conversation, alongside Minnesota Lynx‘s Napheesa Collier, who currently leads the league with an average of 23.5 points per game. While Collier’s team, with a record of 27-5, remains dominant, Wilson is proving to be a threat in the race.

The Aces are focusing on improving their standings as the regular season draws closer to completion, with hopes of clinching one of the eight coveted playoff slots. The stakes are high, and with Wilson’s skills, they stand a chance to make a significant impact.

“We’ve come together at the right time,” Wilson stated. “We know we have the talent to go far, but we need to keep pushing.”

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Wilson and the Aces to see if they can maintain their momentum and secure their place in the playoffs.