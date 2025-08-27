A’ja Wilson Shines in Aces’ Narrow Win Over Dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a tight 74-72 victory against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. This win marked the Aces’ eighth consecutive victory and showcased Wilson’s outstanding performance.

Wilson, who entered the game averaging 28.4 points and 14.4 rebounds over her last five games, recorded her 116th career double-double. This was her 33rd double-double with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, further establishing her dominance in the WNBA.

In addition to Wilson’s brilliance, Jackie Young contributed 16 points, while Chelsea Gray added eight points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists for Las Vegas (22-14). Wilson’s impressive shooting performance of 12 of 24 marked a significant milestone as she became the youngest player in league history to hit 2,000 career field goals.

For Atlanta (22-13), Rhyne Howard led the charge with 19 points and six assists, while Allisha Gray and Brittney Griner each scored 16 points. Despite a strong start and leading 67-57 at one point, the Dream faltered in the fourth quarter, going nearly six minutes without scoring.

With just 1:37 left, Howard hit a tough 3-pointer to tie the game at 72. However, Wilson quickly answered back with a jumper, giving the Aces the lead. Although the Dream had a chance to tie again after a defensive stop, Howard’s final shot missed, and the Aces secured the rebound.

Looking ahead, the Aces are set to play the Atlanta Dream again in a crucial matchup on Wednesday, Aug. 27. They aim to extend their impressive winning streak and solidify their playoff position.