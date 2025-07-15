Sports
A’ja Wilson Shines in Aces’ Narrow Victory Over Valkyries
LAS VEGAS (July 12, 2025) — A'ja Wilson returned from a wrist injury to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a thrilling 104-102 victory over the Golden State Valkyries Saturday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Wilson recorded a game-high 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, marking her third 30-point, 10-rebound game of the season. She was instrumental in the Aces’ win after missing their previous game against the Washington Mystics.
“It is very hard for me to sit out games,” Wilson said. “I’m going to continue to play through it because they’re going to make sure that I’m ready and I’m comfortable.”
Jackie Young also had a standout performance, contributing 30 points, including the final 10 points for the Aces in the last 1:34 of the game. Young’s clutch free throws sealed the win for Las Vegas.
The Aces improved their record to 10-11 with this exciting win, displaying strong teamwork throughout the match. Jewell Loyd added a significant 15 points to the Aces’ offense.
Golden State, now at 10-10, had a balanced attack with six players scoring in double figures. Janelle Salaun and Tiffany Hayes led the Valkyries with 16 points each.
The game was tightly contested with several lead changes. The Aces surged ahead with a 14-9 run to take their largest lead at 90-81, but the Valkyries fought back, tying the game late.
Wilson’s dominating presence in the paint was mirrored by the Aces’ defense, which limited Golden State’s fast-break opportunities and forced turnovers that were crucial to the victory.
This matchup featured the first trip of the expansion Valkyries to Las Vegas and was attended by 10,070 fans, marking another sellout for the Aces.
Looking ahead, the Aces will play again on Wednesday at the Dallas Wings before heading into the All-Star break.
