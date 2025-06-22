A’ja Wilson’s Status in Doubt for Key Game Against Seattle Storm

Las Vegas, Nevada — A'ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Seattle Storm. She will miss her fourth consecutive game due to concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury on June 11 during a match against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wilson exited the game in the third quarter and was evaluated by a doctor two days later, which led to her placement in the concussion protocol. The Aces have struggled without her, going 1-2 in the previous three games.

Currently, Wilson leads the team in several statistical categories, including points (20.9), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0), and blocks (2.6). The Aces’ performance has dipped as they sit at eighth in the league standings with a record of 5-6.

A’ja Wilson has been a critical player this season, though her averages are down compared to her stellar 2024 MVP season. Last year, she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The upcoming game will be the third meeting between the Aces and the Storm in the 2025 WNBA season, with both teams having won one match each. In their first meeting on May 25, Seattle dominated, winning 102-82, where Wilson had a tough outing. However, in the second clash on June 1, the Aces won 75-70, largely thanks to Wilson’s impressive performance.

In Wilson’s absence, Jackie Young has stepped up, averaging 18.1 points this season. Young scored 34 points in the loss to the Sparks and followed with 28 points against the Dallas Wings. However, she has struggled recently, shooting just 25% in the last two games.

The Las Vegas Aces will need Young and the rest of the team to perform well if Wilson is sidelined again. The game against the Seattle Storm is set to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ION and available for streaming on the Fubo TV app.