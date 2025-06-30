2025 Wimbledon Championships Kick Off with Defending Champions in Action

London, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships began today, featuring two-time defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka. Play started at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. EDT), with matches scheduled across all courts at the All England Club.

Alcaraz is set to open his title defense against 38-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini at 1:30 p.m. BST. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court earlier at 1:00 p.m. BST, facing Canadian Carson Branstine, who is making her main draw debut.

In the men’s singles, Frances Tiafoe, the 12th seed from the U.S., is currently playing against Elmer Møller on Court 12, having won the opening set 6-3. The weather promises to be warm, with temperatures around 32°C (90°F) and a small chance of rain.

Wimbledon is drawing significant attention this year with the largest British participation in singles since 1984. A total of 23 British players—14 competing on day one—aim to make an impact on the grass courts. Among them are Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, who are expected to shine in show-court matches.

Historically, the opening day has seen varied weather conditions, but the forecast indicates a bright and sunny start this year. The hottest opening day on record was in 2001, when temperatures reached 29.3°C. Fans are excited to see how this year’s heat might impact the players’ performances.

Coverage in the UK will be extensive, with matches available on BBC TV, radio, and online channels, while ESPN and ABC will broadcast the action in the U.S. Viewers are eagerly anticipating an exciting tournament ahead.

As Wimbledon tradition dictates, the defending champion gets to open play. Alcaraz’s strong performance leading up to the tournament, including a title at Queen’s, has positioned him as a favorite this year.

The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13, with a packed schedule of matches set to unfold over the coming days.