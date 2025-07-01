Wimbledon Day 2 Betting Picks and Predictions

London, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships continue on Tuesday, July 1, with exciting matches lined up. Betting analyst Phil Naessens offers his best bets for Day 2, following a thrilling opening day that featured several upsets.

One of the highlights is No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek, who faces unseeded Polina Kudermetova. Swiatek, fresh off a finals run in Bad Homberg, is expected to dominate thanks to Kudermetova’s weak service game. Naessens predicts the match will end with fewer than 16.5 games.

In another matchup, qualifier Arthur Cazaux takes on Adam Walton. Both players are known for their big serving, which could lead to a long contest. Naessens suggests betting on the total to go over 38.5 games.

Meanwhile, young talent Katie Volynets will battle Tatjana Maria. This match is expected to be a grind, and the total games are projected to exceed 21.5, given both players’ styles.

Naessens is also keen on several moneyline bets. He recommends backing Ugo Humbert, Tomas Paul, and Francesca Jones. Humbert faces Gael Monfils, where he noted that Monfils holds a strong record in their past encounters.

As for new player Johannus Monday, he begins his first main-draw match. Although he’s made an impression in the qualifying rounds, his match against Tommy Paul is anticipated to be challenging due to Paul’s higher ranking and experience.

There’s a sense of urgency for Barbora Krejcikova, the defending champion, as she takes the court against Alexandra Eala, who is on a winning streak. Krejcikova’s pressure to retain her title adds a layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Naessens stresses keeping an eye on the weather and court conditions, which may impact serve effectiveness, and adjusting betting strategies accordingly. With predictions and analyses in place, fans and bettors alike are eagerly awaiting the Day 2 action at Wimbledon.