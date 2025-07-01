Sports
Wimbledon Day One: Controversy as Matches Suspended Before Final Sets
WIMBLEDON, England — The opening day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships brought late controversy as Taylor Fritz‘s match was suspended due to the SW19 curfew. Alexander Zverev‘s first-round clash with Arthur Rinderknech was also paused.
American Fritz, the fifth seed, mounted a comeback after being two sets down against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard but was denied the chance to compete in a final-set decider when play was halted at 10:18 p.m. local time. Concurrently, Zverev, ranked third, was tied 1-1 in sets with Rinderknech.
Earlier, two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz progressed in five sets against Fabio Fognini in a day full of upsets, with notable seeds like Rune, Medvedev, Cerúndolo, and Tsitsipas eliminated. The women’s competition also saw world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka win her match on a scorching day.
The All England Club did not respond immediately to inquiries about the suspension, which occurred just 42 minutes before the curfew. Fritz expressed frustration, saying, “I couldn’t do anything,” as he struggled to comprehend the timing.
Fritz’s previous sets lasted around 44 to 48 minutes, raising questions about the timing of the suspension. The curfew rule, enacted by Merton Council in 2009, seeks to balance local residents’ concerns with the event’s international stature, stopping play an hour before midnight unlike other Grand Slams.
Meanwhile, Zverev fought back to tie his match in a tense tiebreak after losing the first set to Rinderknech. Fans at No. 1 Court showed their displeasure when the announcement came that play would resume the following day. Many felt robbed of what promised to be an exciting finish.
Despite the disappointment, the crowd applauded both players as they left the court, acknowledging their efforts despite an unfinished match. The tournament’s first day, filled with drama, showcased the challenges and excitement that come with Grand Slam tennis.
As temperatures reached 90F (32C) during the day, the Wimbledon atmosphere remained vibrant, with fans eager to share in the sporting spectacle.
