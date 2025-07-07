Wimbledon 2025 Day 8: Djokovic and Sinner Highlight Monday’s Matches

WIMBLEDON, England — Olympic tennis champion and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will lead a star-studded lineup on Centre Court as the 2025 Wimbledon Championships enter Day 8 on Monday, July 7. Djokovic is set to face Australian 11th seed Alex De Minaur, who had to withdraw from their quarter-final match last year.

Tuesday’s action also features Italian player Jannik Sinner, who will take on a former semi-finalist at Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov. After battling injuries in previous tournaments, Dimitrov is looking to capitalize on his return to form this week after reaching the second week for the first time since the 2024 U.S. Open.

In addition to the thrilling men’s singles matches, a key women’s match will take place between Olympic doubles silver medalist, who will be competing against world No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka. This clash is highly anticipated as both athletes aim for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

Plenty of other top talent will be showcased on No. 1 Court, with Japan’s Naoto Nishi joining USA’s 10th seed and bronze medalist from the Olympics, all aiming to advance further in the tournament.

With the excitement building, fans are eagerly awaiting the detailed schedule for all matches throughout the day. Notably, last year’s champion, Roger Federer, was spotted in the Royal Box, receiving a warm welcome as he arrived with his wife, Mirka.

The atmosphere is set to be electric as Day 8 promises competitive matches and star-studded audience attendance, with high-profile guests expected to support the athletes. As Djokovic and Sinner prepare to take the courts, all eyes are on the action that unfolds at this iconic tournament.