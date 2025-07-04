Wimbledon Day One Ends in Controversy as Matches Suspended

WIMBLEDON, England — Day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships saw a late controversy as matches involving Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev faced suspension due to tournament curfews.

American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, seeded fifth, was battling unseeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling first-round match. After coming back from two sets down and winning the fourth set in a gripping tiebreak, play was abruptly halted at 10:18 p.m. local time, just 42 minutes before the 11 p.m. curfew.

Fritz made a valiant effort, rallying from a 5-1 deficit earlier in the tiebreak that had the crowd on their feet. Frustrated by the decision to suspend the match, Fritz said, “I couldn’t do anything” while packing up his rackets. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, booing the officials as they exited No. 1 Court.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the third seed, was tied at a set apiece against Arthur Rinderknech when his match was also stopped. Rinderknech had won the first set in a tiebreak, but Zverev came back in the second to equalize the match. The decision from the officials meant that neither match could conclude on the first day of the Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time champion in men’s singles, advanced to the next round after defeating Fabio Fognini in five sets amid the action-packed day.

This year’s Wimbledon matches continued under sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching 90°F (32°C). Many players struggled against the heat, and members of the court services team reported an urgent need to keep the grass courts hydrated.

Wimbledon’s curfew rule has been in place since 2009 and aims to balance tournament activities with local residents’ comfort. However, a remark from the All England Club on the decision to stop matches before the curfew was not immediately available.

The suspension of key matches on such a promising opening day left many fans feeling robbed of the thrilling conclusion they hoped for.