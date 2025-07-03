Wimbledon 2025 Day 4: Matchups and Predictions Steal the Show

London, England — The second round at the All England Club continues on Day 4 as 16 women compete for a chance to advance at Wimbledon 2025. Among the featured matchups, former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces off against Caty McNally, raising anticipation for one of the day’s most exciting matches.

Manan Krejcikova, the defending champion, is expected to dominate against Caroline Dolehide, who has struggled to adapt to the grass surface. Krejcikova has a solid game on grass, showcasing remarkable movement and shot angles that have troubled her opponents this tournament. Krejcikova is favored to win in straight sets, with predictions heavily leaning towards her success.

Contrastingly, Anna Kalinskaya‘s matchup against Clara Tauson presents an intriguing battle. Kalinskaya defeated Tauson last year on clay, but injuries have hindered her performance since then. Tauson, on the other hand, has displayed tremendous improvement and her low center of gravity allows her to handle the grass surface well. Predictions are split, but many favor Tauson in a tight contest.

Liudmila Samsonova and Yuliia Starodubtseva are also set to face each other. While Samsonova once excelled on grass, her recent performances have been inconsistent. Starodubtseva is known for her spin-heavy game, ideally suited for clay but potentially problematic on grass. Experts favor Samsonova to prevail, though predictions vary.

In one of the most talked-about matches, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva is set to battle Lucia Bronzetti. Andreeva’s rise in the rankings has been noteworthy, and she remains a strong contender on the grass. Bronzetti’s inconsistencies could be exploited, with many predicting Andreeva to advance easily.

Overall, Wimbledon Day 4 promises thrilling matchups and predictions are already generating buzz among fans and analysts alike. Each match has its own narratives and expectations as players vie for a coveted spot in Round 3.