Wimbledon 2025 Day 1: 32 Women’s Matches Ignite Competition

London, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships kicked off on June 29, featuring a thrilling lineup of 32 women’s matches in the first round. This year, the team at LWOT is breaking down the action through a series of articles, sharing insights and predictions for each match.

Among the notable predictions, Jordan Reynolds believes that Anna Gracheva‘s recent form after reaching the semifinals at Eastbourne could give her the edge over Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who has a history of reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. Reynolds predicts Gracheva will win in two sets, while both Tope Oke and Yesh Ginsburg side with Sasnovich, suggesting her experience may lead to a victory.

In another anticipated match, Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, faces off against Kessler, who recently won the Nottingham Open. Reynolds favors Vondrousova in three sets, citing her previous title and current form, a sentiment echoed by both Oke and Ginsburg.

Donna Vekic, last year’s semifinalist, is looking to bounce back after struggling on grass this season. She faces Australia’s Birrell, who is known for delivering strong performances on hard courts. Predictions from the panel indicate a potential win for Vekic in either two or three sets.

Jasmine Paolini’s match against Anastasija Sevastova highlights the competition’s unpredictability. While Paolini is favored to win, Sevastova’s history and past capability add a layer of intrigue. All predictions lean towards Paolini taking the match comfortably.

In the ongoing drama of Wimbledon, the panel also considered the first-round matchups of Naomi Osaka and Ashly Krueger, among others. Each prediction underscores players’ varied styles and the pressures they face on this prestigious grass court.

The excitement builds as fans and players alike look forward to seeing how each match unfolds in this iconic tournament, with more articles and analyses to follow as the rounds progress.