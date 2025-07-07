Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic, Sinner Advance in Round of 16 Action

WIMBLEDON, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships continued today as top players, including Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, advanced in the round of 16.

On July 7, 2025, Djokovic, the six-time champion, faced Miomir Kecmanović in a decisive third-round match, finishing with a resounding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory. Meanwhile, Sinner breezed through his match against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, winning in straight sets.

As the tournament enters its second week, today’s matches will determine who joins Sunday’s winners in the quarterfinals. Iga Świątek, also in action today, faces off against Clara Tauson.

In a close contest, Flavio Cobolli overcame Marin Čilić, securing the second set with a score of 6-4. This leaves Čilić with the challenge of a comeback to stay in the tournament.

A notable presence at the tournament is eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who was seen in the Royal Box, enjoying the games with his wife, Mirka. Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon wins, triumphing in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Among the surprise entries in the women’s quarterfinal, 34-year-old Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 37-year-old Laura Siegemund have advanced, showcasing impressive performances. Pavlyuchenkova expressed her surprise at making it this far, having last reached this stage nine years ago.

Siegemund, ranked No. 104, stated her performance was long overdue, having faced challenges in previous years due to fatigue from clay competitions. She will go head-to-head with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka next.

With the sun shining brightly after overnight rain in London, players are preparing for the day’s matches, which start at 11 a.m. BST.

As anticipation builds, tennis fans are eager to see who will claim victory and advance to the next round in this prestigious tournament.