Wimbledon Eliminates Line Judges, Introduces Electronic Line Calling

London, England – For the first time in its 148-year history, Wimbledon will not feature line judges this year, as electronic line calling (ELC) takes over officiating duties for the tournament.

The decision was announced in October 2024 following successful testing of the technology at previous events. Wimbledon’s transition to ELC aligns the tournament with other Grand Slams like the Australian Open and US Open, which have already adopted similar systems.

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club, stated, “Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.”

Bolton acknowledged the important role line judges have played but emphasized the need to balance tradition with innovation. In the past, line judges provided a human touch to officiating, offering a visual presence on the court and interacting with players.

This year, around 80 former line judges will still be present as match assistants, supporting umpires and intervening in case of technology malfunctions. However, the move marks a significant shift in how the tournament will be officiated.

Former line judge Thomas Sweeney reflected on the change, expressing concern over the diminishing pathway for upcoming umpires. “Why would you go to call the lines at a local club if you haven’t got that carrot of maybe one day calling lines at Wimbledon?” he said.

Electronic line calling has been viewed favorably by some players. For example, British number one Jack Draper noted that automated calls could lead to confusion, especially in a noisy atmosphere, while others have expressed relief at the accuracy it offers.

While many will miss the tradition and character line judges brought to the tournament, technology enthusiasts see this as a positive step forward for the sport.

As Wimbledon ushers in this new era of officiating, the tournament promises to retain its rich history while adapting to modern advancements in the tennis world.