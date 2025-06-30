Wimbledon Enforces Strict 11 PM Curfew to Protect Local Residents

Wimbledon, England—The prestigious tennis tournament at SW19 has a strict curfew that prohibits matches from continuing past 11:00 p.m. local time, a rule aimed at addressing concerns from local residents.

This curfew means that if a match is ongoing when the clock strikes 11, it must be suspended regardless of the score. Play is then resumed the next day, ensuring that fans do not witness matches extending into the early morning hours.

The All England Club introduced the curfew in 2009 with the opening of the Centre Court roof. They reasoned that late-night matches could disturb the neighborhood, and the rule is a planning condition agreed upon with Merton Council.

Local council leader Stephen Alambritis noted that the curfew was implemented to balance the needs of residents with the demands of hosting an international event. In 2018, he highlighted the importance of transportation logistics for getting fans home safely after matches.

In some notable cases, the curfew has been flexibly enforced. During the 2012 tournament, Andy Murray was allowed to finish a match that ended just two minutes past 11:00 p.m., a decision praised by Alambritis for using “flexibility and common sense.”

This year, No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz expressed his frustration when his first-round match was stopped at 10:20 p.m., just before the curfew, despite his comeback from being down two sets.

Commentator Todd Woodbridge remarked that the decision to halt the match left both the players and the audience unsettled, particularly since the match had begun to swing in favor of Fritz.

The strict curfew remains an essential part of Wimbledon’s identity, distinguishing it from other Grand Slam tournaments where matches may go on late into the night.