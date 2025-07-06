Sports
Inside Wimbledon’s Exclusive Royal Box: Guests, Rules, and History
London, England — The 2025 Wimbledon tournament began on June 30, and the Royal Box remains one of the most coveted places to sit. This year, 74 exclusive seats are located in the century-old suite, making it an elite invitation for those fortunate enough to attend.
The Royal Box is not just for royalty. Celebrities, sports legends, and political figures fill the seats, complying with strict guidelines. Even Formula 1 champion George Russell was turned away last year for not following the dress code, emphasizing the box’s high standards.
Opened in 1922, the Royal Box has entertained notable guests since its inception. The box features 74 dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs overlooking the iconic Centre Court. Enhancing the experience, guests are invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea, and drinks after the matches.
Among those seen sitting in the Royal Box this year are British royals, international dignitaries, and sports figures, including Princess of Wales who has awarded trophies at Wimbledon for nine years. Other confirmed attendees include Olympians, celebrities, and politicians such as Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave and former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate.
Importantly, all guests must adhere to a smart dress code, with men required to wear suits or jackets and ties. Meanwhile, women are asked to avoid hats to ensure everyone has an unobstructed view of the matches.
The Royal Box not only attracts the elite but also thousands of spectators outside. As Wimbledon progresses, more high-profile personalities are expected to arrive, making the Royal Box the center of attention.
The anticipation surrounding who will occupy these prestigious seats adds to the charm of Wimbledon. As the matches continue through July 13, fans are eager to spot their favorite stars in the Royal Box.
