Wimbledon 2025: Fans Ask, BBC Sport Answers

LONDON, England — As Wimbledon 2025 unfolds, BBC Sport has gathered inquiries from fans eager to learn more about the prestigious tournament. The BBC’s team, including Emma Middleton and Tasnim Chowdhury, answered several interesting questions submitted by fans during the event.

One query from Graham in Kenilworth focused on the strict guidelines that govern player attire at the Grand Slam. According to the official rules, players may display a manufacturer’s identification on their clothing, but the size is regulated. For example, two manufacturer identifications are permitted on shirts, sweaters, or jackets, but they cannot exceed a total of eight square inches on the front, back, and collar. Violation of these rules can result in a fine of up to $250,000 (£183,855).

Another fan, Adam from Slough, asked about the queuing process at Wimbledon. Fans often start lining up the night before matches, with the grounds opening at 10 a.m. daily. Organizers advise patrons to download the myWimbledon app, which aids in managing queues as guests are admitted according to their queue card numbers.

Morag from New Aberdour learned about the meticulous maintenance of the grass courts. Will Brierley, the lead groundsperson, explained that the courts are mowed daily, and the white lines receive a refreshing touch before each match. Each court is staffed by a dedicated team responsible for maintaining the playing area, ensuring a level surface for the matches.

Michael in Rustington inquired about the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the championships. Outside the two-week tournament window, the club remains active for members’ events and prepares the courts for the next year’s competition.

Mark from Hertfordshire raised a question regarding challenges to electronic line calls. While players cannot dispute automated calls, any close calls will automatically be replayed. The ITF and AELTC have confirmed that strict criteria ensure the reliability of electronic line-calling systems used at the tournament.

Sally in Warwickshire expressed curiosity about Ben Shelton’s match experience. Shelton’s second-round match against Rinky Hijikata was suspended due to poor lighting conditions, as he was poised to win. Shelton resumed the match swiftly the following day, finishing it in only 84 seconds, a result that Wimbledon tournament director Jamie Baker deemed justified under the circumstances.

Josh in Birmingham asked about LTA World Tour ranking points during Raducanu’s latest match. The stakes were considerable, as Raducanu, ranked 40th in the world, was defending important points from her previous tournament performance. After her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka, Raducanu saw her ranking change significantly.

The advanced electronic line-calling system received clarification from Kath in South Wales. Both the ITF and AELTC confirmed that it’s a real-time optical tracking system, not AI, dedicated to ensuring accurate assessments during matches.

This interactive Q&A serves as a highlight for fans, offering insight into various aspects of the tournament and the day-to-day operations behind the scenes.