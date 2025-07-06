Wimbledon 2025: Fourth Round Action Begins in London

LONDON, England — The early excitement at Wimbledon continued as the third round wrapped up on Saturday. Many top seeds faced surprising early exits at the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis Club.

In the women’s singles, only four of the top ten seeds progressed to the fourth round. The top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, remains the only woman from the top five to advance. Notably, Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys fell to unseeded opponents in earlier rounds.

However, American hopes are still alive with No. 10 seed Emma Navarro and No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova making it through their matches. They aim to be the first American woman to win at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

On the men’s side, five of the top ten seeds have also reached the second weekend. Leading the way are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the top two seeds, with Sinner yet to drop a set and Alcaraz looking to secure his third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic, the sixth seed, is also performing well, having only lost one set in the tournament. Djokovic’s pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam win continues as he prepares for a fourth-round match against No. 11 seed Alex de Minaur.

American competitors Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton remain in the hunt. Both players seek to make history, aiming to be the first American man to win at Wimbledon since Pete Sampras in 2000.

A thrilling week awaits as the tournament continues. Fans will be watching to see if any more surprises await in the coming rounds.