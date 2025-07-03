Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek and Up-and-Coming Stars Shine in Round Two

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom — The second round at the All England Club continued on Day 4, featuring some thrilling matchups as 16 women competed for a chance to advance to Round 3. Among the highlights was former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who faced off against 23-year-old Caty McNally.

Swiatek, ranked No. 8, has struggled on grass in previous tournaments but appeared more relaxed this year. She predicted her victory over McNally would come in straight sets. Swiatek said, “I feel more comfortable on the grass compared to previous years. I’m ready to play my best tennis.”

Meanwhile, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova showed impressive form against Caroline Dolehide. Krejcikova, who handled the grass court with grace, showcased her skills and expected to win in straight sets as well. She commented, “I’m feeling good about my game on grass and hope to keep the momentum going.”

Another key matchup featured Anna Kalinskaya, who faced Clara Tauson. Kalinskaya previously defeated Tauson in their last encounter on clay, but both players have concerning injury histories. Predictions leaned toward Tauson’s slight edge on grass due to her recent improvement.

Additionally, rising star 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva took on Lucia Bronzetti. Andreeva, who made waves in 2023 at Wimbledon, is now ranked No. 7 and seemed poised to advance easily. She stated, “I’m just focusing on enjoying my game and staying competitive even on grass.”

As matches heated up, experts predicted tight contests in other pairings, including Liudmila Samsonova against Yuliia Starodubtseva and Coco Gauff against Maria Sharapova in potentially thrilling showdowns.

As the day concluded, fans eagerly anticipated Round 3, hopeful for thrilling turns and potential upsets in the championships.