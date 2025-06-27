Wimbledon 2025: Key Details and Player Insights Ahead of Start

London, United Kingdom — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships is set to begin on June 30, bringing together the world’s top tennis players for the prestigious tournament. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is looking for her first Grand Slam title of the year, while No. 2 Coco Gauff aims for her second consecutive major title.

This year marks the 138th edition of Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament established in 1877. Players have been preparing on the grass courts of Europe for this moment, building excitement for the event that runs through July 13.

Notable changes include the introduction of electronic line-calling, which will enhance the accuracy of calls during matches. Competitors will vie for £3,000,000 in prize money, along with 2,000 PIF WTA Ranking points for the singles champion.

The tournament’s structure includes a first round where players can earn £66,000, escalating to £3,000,000 for the champion. Main draw matches are scheduled to start Monday, June 30, after the singles draw is released on June 27.

Fans will witness major contenders such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic on the men’s side, with Alcaraz defending his title. The women’s competition remains more unpredictable, with potential surprises from players like Jasmine Paolini and others outside the top ten.

This year’s event promises to deliver thrilling matches and memorable moments, with fans eagerly awaiting to see who will claim the coveted trophies at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Live coverage of the matches will be available through various networks, including ESPN and Movistar+ in different regions.