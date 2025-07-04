Wimbledon 2025: Keys and Osaka Highlight Day Five Predictions

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Day five of the Wimbledon Championships promises thrilling tennis action with eight third-round matches scheduled at the All England Club. Among the highlights are American Madison Keys facing Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Naomi Osaka squaring off against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Madison Keys, the sixth seed, heads into her match against Laura Siegemund with impressive momentum. After defeating Olga Danilovic in straight sets, Keys is currently the top-seeded American at Wimbledon following early exits by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Keys captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year and has a strong track record at Wimbledon, reaching at least the round of 16 since 2019.

“I feel confident, especially since I’ve had good preparation on grass,” said Keys, noting her semifinals appearance at the Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Keys’ powerful game will be tested against Siegemund, who has not dropped a set in her previous two matches. “I’ve gone through tougher tests, which should help me in this match,” Keys added.

On the other hand, Siegemund, ranked outside the Top 100, is aiming for a breakthrough after not having a singles title since 2017. Despite her age, Siegemund’s experience from past Grand Slams, including a quarterfinal run at the 2020 French Open, gives her an edge in high-stakes situations.

In another anticipated matchup, Naomi Osaka, who has regained her focus and sharpness, is set to face Pavlyuchenkova. “It’ll be a battle of styles. If I can maintain my composure during long rallies, I’ll have a chance,” Osaka mentioned after overcoming a tough second-round match against Katerina Siniakova.

The tennis world will be watching as Keys and Osaka lead the narratives into the weekend at Wimbledon. Both athletes have colorful histories and significant stakes riding on their matches. Keys is favored to win the contest against Siegemund, and predicting an exciting showdown against Osaka if both advance to the next round.