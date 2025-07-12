Sports
Wimbledon 2025: Major Players Face Elimination Before Finals
LONDON — The Wimbledon tennis tournament, one of the biggest events in the sport, began on June 30 and is set to conclude on July 13, 2025. Early rounds have already seen major upsets, with third-seed Alexander Zverev, ninth-seed Daniil Medvedev, and twelfth-seed Frances Tiafoe knocked out of the men’s competition.
On the women’s side, second-seed Jessica Pegula, third-seed Jasmine Paolini, and fourth-seed Zheng Qinwen have also exited, leaving room for surprises as the finals approach. With top seeds eliminated, the tournament opens the door for unexpected outcomes.
Tennis continues to grow globally, with a notable increase of nearly 2 million players in the United States from 2023 to 2024. As earnings for professional players soar, the highest-paid tennis players in 2024 showcased income ranging from $13.7 million to over $42.3 million, underscoring the lucrative nature of the sport.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the highest-ranked female player and this year’s first seed, remains in the tournament after clinching a $13.7 million paycheck last year from both prize money and sponsorships. She has partnerships with major brands like Nike and Wilson, boosting her visibility as she competes.
Norwegian player Casper Ruud, seeded at No. 15, opted out this year due to a knee injury, revealing the physical toll competitive tennis can take. Despite never winning a Grand Slam, Ruud earned $13.9 million in 2024, largely through endorsements.
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, played her first Wimbledon since 2018 this year, though she lost early to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Despite the early exit, Osaka’s earnings reached an impressive $14.6 million last year, mostly from off-court deals.
Daniil Medvedev, previously a finalist at many major tournaments, was also eliminated early. His $20.3 million earnings last year came from a mix of prizes and endorsements, confirming his place among tennis elite.
The spotlight continues to shine on younger players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, both ranked No. 1 in the world in their respective categories. They are seen as emerging stars, having already made their marks on the sport with significant championship wins.
The 2025 tournament has sparked conversations about the format and direction of women’s tennis, especially in light of different match lengths compared to men’s events. Many players have voiced their opinions on whether such disparities impact visibility and equity in the sport.
As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for potential surprises in the finals, and all eyes will be on who ultimately claims the coveted titles at Wimbledon this year.
