Wimbledon Players Face Record Heat Amid New Safety Measures

WIMBLEDON, England — Players and spectators at Wimbledon are adjusting to record high temperatures as the tournament grapples with extreme heat conditions. On Monday, air temperatures reached 32.3 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest start to the competition ever recorded.

Cameron Norrie, a competitor in the event, expressed surprise at the conditions, saying, “It was a bit of a shock to the system.” Fellow player Eva Lys described the weather as “really, really tough,” while Jessica Pegula remarked that it felt “just like Florida.”

In response to the sweltering heat, Wimbledon implemented a range of cooling measures, including the widespread use of ice towels. According to tournament officials, 145 ice-filled towels were available on the first day, aimed at helping players cool down during changeovers.

The All England Club expanded water stations and shaded areas for spectators and regularly shared hydration advice over the public address system. Adjustments were also made for staff and ball boys and girls, including new uniforms featuring cooling scarves.

One significant innovation is the introduction of a new “heat rule,” allowing players to request a 10-minute break if the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature exceeds 30.1 degrees Celsius. Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, acknowledged the challenges players face in coping with such conditions but assured that they have measures to ensure safety.

Dr. Lee Taylor, an expert in exercise physiology, noted that while short-term cooling strategies are crucial, they are only temporarily effective. “Short-term measures are about looking to alleviate some of the thermal stress,” he said. He emphasized that players benefit most from acclimatization, suggesting that a minimum of 10 to 15 exposures to heat is ideal for performance enhancement.

As concerns about climate change grow, Taylor stated that the frequency and severity of heatwaves are likely to increase, forcing elite athletes in all sports, tennis included, to adapt to playing in hotter conditions.

While challenges lie ahead, both players and organizers remain committed to finding ways to cope with rising temperatures, marking a proactive step toward ensuring the health and safety of all involved in the tournament.