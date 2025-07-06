2025 Wimbledon Predictions: Alcaraz and Sabalenka Headline Fourth Round Matches

LONDON, England — The fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships begins Sunday, featuring key matchups in both men’s and women’s singles. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to face No. 14 seed Andrey Rublev, while top-seed Aryna Sabalenka will compete against No. 23 seed Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz enters the match as a heavy favorite at -1000, meaning a bet of $1,000 would yield $100 if he wins. Rublev, who is a +600 underdog, will be looking to pull off an upset.

On the women’s side, Sabalenka, listed at -455, takes on Mertens. Despite Sabalenka’s elite serve, she has averaged just 3.3 aces per match this year, with only one outing exceeding five aces on grass.

Additionally, Sunday’s men’s matches include No. 17 Karen Khachanov against Kamil Majchrzak, No. 5 Taylor Fritz facing Jordan Thompson, and Cameron Norrie meeting Nicolas Jarry. SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen shares insights on these matches.

Von Hagen boasts a record of 32-15, yielding a profit of +12.92 units on his best bets this year. For Sunday, he predicts a parlay that could return nearly $600 on a $100 bet.

The weather forecast shows high humidity, mild winds, and cooler temperatures, along with a likelihood of rain. This could lead to the roof being closed, influencing playing conditions.

Norrie, who totaled 35 aces in his first two matches, saw a significant drop with only six aces in his third-round win. Jarry has allowed eight aces or less in his previous matches, making the Under an appealing option for bets.

Interestingly, while Rublev has consistently achieved double-digit aces, he has not surpassed 14 in any match against tough opponents, including Alcaraz. Betting on aces in this matchup is advised against the backdrop of slow conditions expected on the court.

As the tournament intensifies, fans and bettors alike are keenly watching these pivotal matches and expert predictions.