Wimbledon 2025: Predictions for Day 1 Women’s Matches

WIMBLEDON, England — Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025 kicks off with a total of 32 women’s matches, marking half of the first round. Our team at LWOT is ready to share insights on all the matches. Each of the 32 matches has been analyzed across eight articles. Experts Jordan Reynolds, Tope Oke, and Yesh Ginsburg will make their predictions for each contest.

In one notable match, Jordan predicts that Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic will face a tough challenge from China’s Lin Li. He believes Li’s recent performance lends her an edge. ‘Li beat Anastasia Potapova recently and played well against Emma Raducanu,’ Jordan said. His prediction: ‘Li in 2.’

On the other hand, Tope argues that Golubic’s vast experience at Wimbledon will lead her to victory. ‘She should have a routine win here,’ he stated, predicting ‘Golubic in 3.’ Yesh supports Golubic too, citing her impressive grass backhand, predicting ‘Golubic in 2.’

In another matchup, Cristina Bucsa‘s style could pose difficulties for Anca Todoni according to Jordan. ‘Bucsa’s flat-hitting is tricky on grass,’ he remarked, predicting ‘Bucsa in 3.’ Meanwhile, both Tope and Yesh expressed concern over Todoni’s recent performance, favoring Bucsa.

Looking at Bernarda Pera versus Linda Noskova, Jordan thinks Noskova’s power will challenge Pera. ‘Noskova is in good form,’ he noted, predicting ‘Noskova in 2.’ Tope echoed this sentiment; however, Yesh commented on Noskova’s potential, suggesting she can breakthrough at this tournament.

Additionally, the matchup between Yulia Putintseva and Amanda Anisimova caught attention. Jordan believes Putintseva’s skills may disrupt Anisimova’s power and predicts her victory. Tope, however, favors Anisimova based on her recent performances, while Yesh acknowledges the uncertainty around Anisimova’s play on grass.

As the first day of matches unfolds, the excitement builds with various predictions circulating. Fans are eager to see how these players perform under the pressure of Wimbledon.