Wimbledon 2025: Quarterfinal Matches Heat Up on Day Nine

WIMBLEDON, England — The quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s singles continue on a sunny day nine at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships today.

Earlier today, American Taylor Fritz (5) advanced past Karen Khachanov (17). Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka (1) narrowly avoided an upset against unseeded Laura Siegemund, ranking 37.

A highlight of today’s matches includes Amanda Anisimova (13) facing Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. On another court, Carlos Alcaraz (2) is up against Brit Cam Norrie.

Fritz, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, previously reached the US Open final in 2024. His best Wimbledon performance so far was reaching the quarterfinals last year and in 2022. He aims to overcome Khachanov, whom he leads in the match, 6-3, 6-4, before Khachanov fought back to claim the third set.

Sabalenka, currently the top-ranked player, began playing tennis by chance as a child—a decision that has since brought her three major titles and 20 WTA Tour titles. Having narrowly lost in the French Open final to Coco Gauff, she is determined to advance past Siegemund and reach her first Wimbledon final.

The match has proved challenging for Sabalenka, who trails after dropping the first set. She has a history of bouncing back and has won her last 14 tiebreaks, leading into a crucial second set.

“I feel like I spend a large portion of my life trying to salvage a first set from a break down,” said Sabalenka, referencing her fighting spirit.

On the men’s side, the excitement continues as Fritz faces pressure from Khachanov, who has begun to recover in the match. “Every point counts, especially now,” Fritz admitted after conceding a break in the third set.

As the action unfolds, the Championships’ contenders linger in an array of thrilling matches, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Updates will continue as the players push for semifinal spots with matches expected to take place across today and tomorrow.