Wimbledon Quarterfinals Set: Sabalenka, Anisimova Among Six Challengers

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom — Eight elite players are set for quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon on Tuesday and Wednesday, all vying for their first title at the prestigious tournament. Among them is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is looking to bounce back after a loss in the Roland Garros final.

Sabalenka, who recently defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-6 (4), is facing unseeded Laura Siegemund, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Siegemund reached this stage with a remarkable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Solana Sierra, improving her best Grand Slam singles result.

“The main thing is not to over-rush and focus on myself,” Sabalenka said, acknowledging the challenges Siegemund’s game presents on grass.

Amanda Anisimova, currently the 13th seed, is a strong contender as well, boasting a 10-2 record on grass this season. Anisimova’s journey continues after a hard-fought match against Linda Noskova, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. “It’s special to be in the top 10 now,” she said.

Another noteworthy quarterfinalist is 34-year-old Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who made her return to this stage after nine years by defeating Sonay Kartal 7-6 (3), 6-4. Pavlyuchenkova expressed her determination, saying, “I always thought grass was tricky for me, but I’m playing really well.”

The youngest player in the quarterfinals, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, won over Emma Navarro convincingly with a 6-2, 6-3 score. “I felt nervous seeing Roger Federer in the Royal Box,” Andreeva admitted post-match.

Finally, in the mix is Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who advanced after a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory against No. 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. “I’m surprised at how fast the results are coming,” Bencic said.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz continues his impressive run, marking 18 straight wins at Wimbledon after defeating Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz will face Cam Norrie in the quarterfinals, while other matchups will include Taylor Fritz against Karen Khachanov.

With the excitement building, the matches on Tuesday and Wednesday promise to deliver thrilling tennis as competitors chase their dreams of a Wimbledon crown.