Wimbledon Royal Box: Exclusive Seats for Celebrities and Royals since 1922

London, England – The Royal Box at Wimbledon, an exclusive seating area, has hosted high-profile guests since it was established in 1922. The 74-seat venue is located in the southern stand of Centre Court and serves as a coveted spot for celebrities, sports figures, and royalty during the prestigious tennis tournament.

Guests invited to the Royal Box do not have to pay for entry or wait in line. Instead, they enjoy lunch, tea, and drinks in the adjacent clubhouse throughout the tournament, which runs from June 30 to July 13 this year. Invitations are handled by Debbie Jevans, the chairperson of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) since 2023.

The selection of guests includes a mix of notable figures from different sectors. Along with members of the British royal family, heads of state and important tennis personalities receive invites. Regular attendees, often considered dedicated tennis fans, include famous names like Sir David Beckham and Sir David Attenborough.

This year, pop star Olivia Rodrigo found a seat in the Royal Box shortly after performing at Glastonbury, among many other notable attendees. Noteworthy names attending Wimbledon in 2025 include David Beckham, Sienna Miller, and Jodie Foster, which adds to the star-studded atmosphere.

The Royal Box adheres to strict dress codes. Men are expected to wear suits and ties, while women should avoid hats, as they may obstruct the view of seated guests behind them. Recently, celebrities like Sienna Miller have been seen wearing hats, showcasing a potential leniency in the rule.

Invites to the Royal Box are not available for purchase. They are arranged by the AELTC chairperson in consultation with the Championships’ Organizing Committee and other tennis authorities. The anticipation builds as the guest list remains confidential until announced at the start of each day’s matches.

As the tournament unfolds, players have expressed their excitement in competing before an audience of such esteemed guests. “It definitely adds a bit of pressure,” said Emma Raducanu, acknowledging the thrill of performing in front of celebrities. The Royal Box remains a symbol of prestige and tradition, drawing attention to the notable individuals gathering to enjoy Wimbledon each year.