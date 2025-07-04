Wimbledon’s Royal Box: Exclusive Access for VIPs and Royals

London, England — The Wimbledon Championships kicked off on June 30, 2025, and as always, the Royal Box at Centre Court is drawing attention for its exclusivity. This year, fans will spot celebrities, politicians, and members of royal families among the 74 coveted seats in this prestigious suite.

Despite its name, the Royal Box is not just for royalty. It accommodates notable figures from various fields, including sports and politics. Guests often share the box with British royal family members, including the Princess of Wales, who has presented trophies at the tournament for the last nine years.

Since its inception in 1922, the Royal Box has maintained strict guidelines, including a “smart” dress code. Men are expected to wear suits and ties, while women are advised against wearing hats to prevent obstructing views for others. Formula 1 driver George Russell faced a similar fate when he was turned away from the box due to these rules.

The Royal Box’s dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs overlook the iconic grass courts, providing a luxurious viewing experience. Invited guests can also enjoy lunch, tea, and drinks at the clubhouse after daily matches, offering a taste of Wimbledon hospitality.

Notable recent attendees include the Duchess of York, who returned to the Royal Box alongside her daughter on the tournament’s opening day, marking her first appearance there since 1988. She and her daughter, Princess Beatrice, were seen cheering during the opening match between Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini.

The maximum capacity of the Royal Box remains at 74, with access restricted to those who receive invitations from the Chairman of the All England Club. Only select guests, including overseas royals, heads of government, and tennis luminaries, are granted this exclusive access. Invitations are distributed based on recommendations from several committees.