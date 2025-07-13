Wimbledon 2025: Royal Box Guests Capture Attention

WIMBLEDON, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships showcased an impressive lineup in the Royal Box, attracting global attention. On July 9, tennis fans witnessed the women’s singles semifinal between Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Bencic won in straight sets and advanced to face World No. 1 Iga Świątek in the final.

The Royal Box filled with distinguished guests included the Queen, who was seated next to Deborah Jevens, Chair of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club. Notable actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein were also present. However, Grant caught the attention of many when he appeared to nod off during the match.

“It was a human moment for the busy dad of five,” remarked one attendee. It’s not uncommon for well-known personalities to experience moments of fatigue, especially at events with demanding schedules.

As the tournament goes on, the Royal Box has served as a barometer of British society, attracting over 25 million global viewers each year. Grant’s potential slip into a brief slumber sparked a wave of online reactions and memes.

Meanwhile, England’s new knight, Sir David Beckham, made a fashionable appearance early in the tournament. Sporting a cream-colored double-breasted jacket, he turned heads, despite critiques regarding his shirt choice.

Fashion also played a significant role in the Royal Box, with guests like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showcasing their stylish looks. Such moments provide a lighter side to the serious competition on the court.

Even legendary tennis star Roger Federer graced the Royal Box this year, wearing a peak-lapeled blue herringbone jacket. Fans are eager to see who will be the talk of the tournament next.

As excitement builds for the finals, the Royal Box will continue to be a hotspot for fashion, celebrity interactions, and, of course, the thrilling tennis matches that have become synonymous with Wimbledon.