Sports
Wimbledon 2025 Set to Begin Amidst Expectations and Excitement
London, UK — The 138th edition of Wimbledon kicks off on June 30, 2025, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, showcasing some of the world’s top tennis talent.
This legendary tournament offers over 250 hours of live coverage on various platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also stream matches on ESPN+ and Disney+ throughout the tournament.
The action starts early each day, with main coverage on ESPN beginning at 6 a.m. ET, followed by additional streaming options. Notable highlights include the ‘Wimbledon Match Point’ recaps that will air daily from June 30 to July 4, providing viewers with match analysis and insights.
Not only does this year’s championship promise thrilling tennis, but it also features an increased prize pool of £53.5 million. Winners of both the men’s and women’s singles titles will each earn £3 million, an 11% boost from last year.
The tournament has seen a recent surge in talent, with shouldering the hopes of fans aiming to regain titles. Several players, including Caroline Wozniacki and others, are set to face challenges from top-ranked challengers.
This year, Wimbledon promises surprises, with fans eager to see if any underdogs can shake up the status quo amidst the prestige of this revered Grand Slam event. The excitement builds as the world watches to see who will emerge victorious at SW19.
