Sports
Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
WIMBLEDON, England — The round of 16 at Wimbledon 2025 is heating up today with several exciting matches scheduled on the iconic grass courts. Center Court will feature some of the biggest names in tennis, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Świątek.
The action begins at 1:30 p.m. BST (8:30 a.m. ET) with Djokovic facing off against 11th seed Alex de Minaur. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is looking to become the oldest grand slam singles champion in the Open era and capture his 25th major title.
On the same court, Jannik Sinner, the top seed, will compete against Grigor Dimitrov. Sinner has shown impressive form, not dropping serve in his first three rounds of the tournament. The stakes are high as he aims to continue his run toward his first Wimbledon title.
Meanwhile, on No. 1 Court, Iga Świątek will take on Denmark’s Clara Tauson, with Świątek being the only former champion remaining in the draw. The Polish star is seeking her first Wimbledon title after lifting the girls’ trophy in 2018.
Younger talents will also be showcased today, as 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva faces Emma Navarro in another anticipated match. Andreeva has been the standout star of the tournament and is looking to reach the quarter-finals.
In a notable development, the eight-time champion Roger Federer has made an appearance at Wimbledon, taking in the matches from the Royal Box alongside his wife, Mirka. Federer’s presence adds a nostalgic atmosphere to this year’s championships.
One withdrawal from the women’s doubles has significantly impacted the tournament’s dynamics. Laura Siegemund has pulled out to focus on her singles quarter-final matchup against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, giving the Belgian doubles pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens a free pass to the next round.
As quarter-final spots hang in the balance, today’s matches promise to be electrifying with a mix of experienced champions and rising stars. Fans eagerly await the outcomes as Wimbledon moves closer to its decisive rounds.
