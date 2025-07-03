Wimbledon 2025: Upsets and Surprises in First Round Matches

London, England – The 2025 Wimbledon Championships kicked off with exciting first-round matches, showcasing both thrilling victories and unexpected upsets. As the world’s top tennis players descended on SW19, fans witnessed some surprising results.

In a notable upset, American Coco Gauff, the third seed, was eliminated in her opening match by Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl. This shocking defeat comes as Gauff was a favorite to advance deep into the tournament, following her successful campaign at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, top contenders for the title, advanced with convincing wins. Alcaraz, the second seed, defeated Fabio Fognini, while Sinner, the first seed, dispatched Luca Nardi in straight sets.

The excitement continued as Italian player Mattia Bellucci reached the third round by defeating 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-1, 7-5. Bellucci had previously overcome wildcard Oliver Crawford and will now face Cameron Norrie in a highly anticipated match.

In another surprising turn, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from his match against French qualifier Valentin Royer due to a back injury. Before retiring, Tsitsipas was struggling to find his rhythm, following a tough season that has seen him drop to 26th in the world rankings.

The total prize money for Wimbledon this year is set at £53.5 million, with winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles each taking home £3 million, an 11% increase from last year.

The first round matches concluded with a beautiful day at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, where action will continue through July 13.