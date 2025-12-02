Winburn Middle School Launches In-School Barbershop to Boost Student Confidence

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Winburn Middle School has opened a new barbershop within its building, providing students with haircuts and a supportive environment during school hours. The barbershop, opened this week, is part of a program aimed at boosting the confidence of young men and offering mentorship through discussions with barbers.

C.J. Carter, the founder of Sharp Futures Foundation, emphasized the space as a supportive environment. “This is a space where these young men can come in and feel seen, they can feel valued and also feel supported,” he said.

Master Barber Vincent Davis will be providing haircuts to students once a week, creating a therapeutic atmosphere for honest conversations. “A lot of men look at the barbershop as a therapeutic place or a place of peace, so I hope the kids look at it the same way,” Davis explained.

Davis noted that proper grooming can influence students’ performance in class by enhancing their energy and self-confidence. “Look good, feel good, play good,” he stated. “It gives you more energy. It makes you feel better about yourself.”

The program also opens students’ eyes to potential careers in entrepreneurship that they may not have considered before. Carter remarked that investing in young men can positively influence future generations through meaningful conversations and guidance that accompany each haircut.

<p“The haircut is complete and you pass them the mirror, and you see them light up,” said Carter, reflecting on the satisfaction of seeing students’ confidence grow.

Winburn Middle is now the second school in Lexington and the fourth in Kentucky to implement an in-school barbershop. The first was opened at Tates Creek Middle School last year. Another barbershop operated by Sharp Futures is set to open at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy in two weeks.