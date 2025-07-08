Wings Face Off Against Mercury in WNBA Showdown Tonight

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings are set to take on the Phoenix Mercury tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. This is the second game in their home-and-home series, with the Wings looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

After a rocky start to the season with a 1-11 record, the Wings have found their rhythm, winning four of their last six games. Their latest victory was a 79-71 win against the Washington Mystics on June 30. In that game, JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James shined, scoring 15 points each, stepping up for star guard Paige Bueckers, who sat out as a precaution due to a sore knee.

The Phoenix Mercury, on the other hand, come into this matchup hitting a rough patch, having experienced a two-game losing streak following a six-game winning stretch. In their last game, the Mercury battled the Las Vegas Aces but fell short in a close 84-81 contest. Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 16 points, while A’ja Wilson led the Aces with an impressive 26 points.

In terms of team performance, the Mercury currently rank fifth in the league in points per game (83.6) and fourth in points allowed (79.3). The Wings sit in eighth place, averaging 81.5 points per game with a struggling defense allowing 84.8 points per game.

Top players to watch for the Wings include Paige Bueckers, who averages 18.4 points per game, and Arike Ogunbowale, contributing 16.8 points per game. The Mercury will rely on Satou Sabally and her 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game to get back on track.

The last encounter between these two teams was on June 12, where the Mercury secured a 93-80 win. As both teams compete for playoff positioning, this game promises high stakes and thrilling action.

Fans can watch the game live on KPHE or stream it on Fubo. Tune in for what is sure to be an exciting matchup in WNBA action!