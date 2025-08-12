Winners Emerge at 2025 Tupelo Pro Bodybuilding Competition

Tupelo, MS – The 2025 Tupelo Pro bodybuilding competition took place on the weekend of August 8-9, featuring top athletes from four divisions: Classic Physique, Figure, Women’s Physique, and Wellness. This prestigious event served as a qualifier for the Mr. Olympia contest planned for October 9-12 in Las Vegas.

The highlight of the weekend was in the Figure category, where three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia champion Missy Truscott marked her debut win as a Figure athlete. “It feels amazing to take home this victory and earn my spot at the Olympia,” Truscott said.

Kim Angel won the Classic Physique division, earning praise for his balanced physique. He hopes to reach the top 15 at the upcoming Olympia. “This win means a lot to me,” Angel shared. “I’m ready to show my best at Olympia this year.”

Brooke Walker captured the Women’s Physique title and expressed excitement about the potential to challenge for the championship against Sarah Villegas. “I’m looking forward to the 2025 Olympia and stepping up my game,” Walker stated.

Nicole Salazar took top honors in the Wellness category, marking her first professional win after beating runner-up Lili Dong. Salazar remarked, “I am thrilled with this achievement and can’t wait for the Olympia stage.”

The event showcased other competitors from around the globe, including Ejike Enwereuzor from Nigeria and Mahfuz Hawit from the USA, who earned second and third place in Classic Physique, respectively. All winners from each category automatically qualified for the Olympia, while those with previous qualifications did not receive an additional qualification.

The competition buzzed with excitement, revealing the passion of athletes and fans alike, as they prepare for more thrilling contests throughout the year.