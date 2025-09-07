Winning Florida Lottery Numbers from September 1 and 5, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery has announced the winning numbers for several games drawn on September 1 and September 5, 2025. Players statewide are eagerly checking their tickets for potential life-changing prizes.

On September 1, the Powerball drawing revealed the numbers 08, 23, 25, 40, 53, with the Powerball being 05. The Power Play multiplier was 3x, which can significantly increase non-jackpot winnings for players who opted in.

Lottery officials have not confirmed if any tickets matched all six numbers from the Powerball draw. If there is a jackpot winner, that person could claim hundreds of millions of dollars. If no winner is found, the prize will roll over, increasing the jackpot for the next drawing.

In addition to Powerball, the Florida Lottery conducted several other drawings on the same day. The Cash4Life winning numbers were 10, 24, 27, 42, 51, with a Cash Ball of 04. Other draws included Fantasy 5, Cash Pop, and various Pick games.

On September 5, the Mega Millions drawing took place, and the winning numbers were 06, 14, 36, 58, 62, with Mega Ball 24. This game continues to attract attention as it is one of the largest lottery prizes in the U.S.

The Florida Lottery emphasizes that ticket holders should check their tickets carefully, as there may be partial matches that result in solid payouts. Winnings less than $599 can be claimed at authorized retailers, while larger prizes must be claimed at district offices or headquarters.

Florida law requires that the names and details of lottery winners become public record, including the winner’s name, city, and the amount won. Tickets for these games can be purchased at authorized retailers throughout Florida, including gas stations and grocery stores.