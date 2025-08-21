News
Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
TALLAHASSEE, Florida
The Florida Lottery announced the winning numbers from its draw games played on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Various games offered chances to win significant jackpots, attracting hopeful players across the state.
The winning numbers for different games are as follows: for the Florida Lotto, players should check numbers 31, 59, 62, 65, and 68. The Powerball winning numbers were 05, with a Power Play multiplier of 2. Additionally, the Fantasy 5 numbers included 16, 17, 23, 46, and 52.
For the Cash Ball game, the winning number is 01. Various daily games also drew significant attention, with midday numbers showing 03, 06, 07, 21, and 33, while the evening draw included 08, 10, 15, 20, and 31.
Tickets for the Florida Lottery can be purchased in person at authorized retailers such as gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores throughout the state. For those wondering where to buy tickets, a retailer locator is available on the official Florida Lottery website.
Players who win prizes of $250,000 or less can claim their winnings by mail. Those interested need to send their winning tickets along with the required documentation to the Florida Lottery. Furthermore, any winnings above this amount must be claimed in person.
Florida law mandates that certain information about lottery winners becomes public record, ensuring transparency in the lottery system.
