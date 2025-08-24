Winning Lottery Numbers Released for August 20, 2025

Pennsylvania, USA – The latest winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, have been announced. Check your tickets to see if you are a winner.

The winning numbers for various games are as follows: For Pick 2 Day, the numbers are 6 and 1 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Pick 2 Evening winners are 4 and 3 with a Wild Ball of 5.

In the Pick 3 category, the Day numbers are 2, 3, and 4 with a Wild Ball of 8, while the Evening drawing has numbers 7, 4, and 7 with a Wild Ball of 5. For Pick 4 Day, the winning numbers are 3, 4, 4, and 5 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Evening results show 5, 9, 8, and 0 with a Wild Ball of 5.

In the Pick 5 category, the Day winning numbers are 6, 6, 9, 2, and 7 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Evening drawing has winners with the numbers 0, 8, 0, 5, and 7, with a Wild Ball of 5. Additionally, the Cash 5 numbers drawn were 1, 5, 6, 22, and 43, with a next jackpot of $350,000.

The Match 6 winning numbers are 3, 11, 20, 22, 23, and 40, with a next jackpot of $2,140,000. Lastly, for the Treasure Hunt game, the winning numbers are 3, 8, 11, 12, and 19, offering a next jackpot of $12,000, which has not changed from the previous draw.

