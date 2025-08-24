News
Winning Lottery Numbers Released for August 20, 2025
Pennsylvania, USA – The latest winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, have been announced. Check your tickets to see if you are a winner.
The winning numbers for various games are as follows: For Pick 2 Day, the numbers are 6 and 1 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Pick 2 Evening winners are 4 and 3 with a Wild Ball of 5.
In the Pick 3 category, the Day numbers are 2, 3, and 4 with a Wild Ball of 8, while the Evening drawing has numbers 7, 4, and 7 with a Wild Ball of 5. For Pick 4 Day, the winning numbers are 3, 4, 4, and 5 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Evening results show 5, 9, 8, and 0 with a Wild Ball of 5.
In the Pick 5 category, the Day winning numbers are 6, 6, 9, 2, and 7 with a Wild Ball of 8. The Evening drawing has winners with the numbers 0, 8, 0, 5, and 7, with a Wild Ball of 5. Additionally, the Cash 5 numbers drawn were 1, 5, 6, 22, and 43, with a next jackpot of $350,000.
The Match 6 winning numbers are 3, 11, 20, 22, 23, and 40, with a next jackpot of $2,140,000. Lastly, for the Treasure Hunt game, the winning numbers are 3, 8, 11, 12, and 19, offering a next jackpot of $12,000, which has not changed from the previous draw.
These results were compiled using Generative AI, drawing from information provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The information was reviewed and edited by Advance Media staff.
If you are located in Pennsylvania and have a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER or reach out to the 24-hour helpline.
