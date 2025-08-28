News
Winning Lottery Numbers for August 27, 2025, Announced
Columbia, SC — The latest lottery draw results are here, with South Carolina and Arizona announcing their numbers for August 27, 2025. Players in both states are hoping to win big as the jackpots continue to rise.
In South Carolina, the Powerball numbers drawn were 09-12-22-41-61, with the Powerball at 25 and a Power Play multiplier of 4. Players who wish to check their winning tickets can do so at authorized retailers or through the South Carolina Education Lottery’s official website.
For players wanting to claim prizes, the South Carolina Education Lottery has clear guidelines. Winnings of up to $500 can be redeemed at any authorized retailer, while prizes between $501 and $100,000 must be claimed by mail. Larger prizes over $100,000 can only be claimed in person at the Lottery Headquarters in Columbia.
Meanwhile, Arizona’s lottery also draws attention with games like Powerball, Mega Millions, and others. The Powerball numbers for the same day in Arizona were 08-13-21-28-34-44, with the Powerball at 18. Lottery players were also excited about Mega Millions, which is offering an estimated jackpot of $253 million.
Arizona Lottery players claiming smaller prizes can cash them in at various retail locations or lottery offices in Phoenix and Tucson. A ticket that matches five numbers without the Powerball is worth up to $2 million.
The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $750 million, after no one matched all five numbers in the previous drawing. Players are reminded that drawings occur three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with a ticket price of $2.
As the numbers roll in and excitement builds, lottery participants across South Carolina and Arizona are eager to see if they’ve hit the jackpot this week.
