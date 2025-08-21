Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025

LOCAL, Pennsylvania – Lottery players across the state are checking their tickets after the latest winning numbers were released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The Pennsylvania Lottery results cover various games including Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Cash 5, Match 6, and Treasure Hunt.

The winning numbers for the various games are as follows: For Pick 2, the Day numbers are 6, 1 with a Wild Ball of 8, and the Evening numbers are 4, 3 with a Wild Ball of 5. In the Pick 3 category, the Day numbers are 2, 3, 4 (Wild Ball: 8) and the Evening numbers are 7, 4, 7 (Wild Ball: 5).

In Pick 4, the Day results are 3, 4, 4, 5 (Wild Ball: 8) and Evening numbers are 5, 9, 8, 0 (Wild Ball: 5). The Pick 5 Day numbers are 6, 6, 9, 2, 7 (Wild Ball: 8) and the Evening numbers are 0, 8, 0, 5, 7 (Wild Ball: 5).

The Cash 5 winning numbers are 1, 5, 6, 22, 43, with the next jackpot at $350,000. The Match 6 game results include the numbers 3, 11, 20, 22, 23, 40 with a substantial jackpot of $2,140,000 awaiting the winner. Finally, for the Treasure Hunt, the winning numbers are 3, 8, 11, 12, 19 and the next jackpot stands at $12,000.

The lottery results were gathered using generative AI from the Pennsylvania Lottery and checked by staff at Advance Media. Players who have concerns about gambling can reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance.