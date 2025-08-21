Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $650.1 million were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Players are eager to check their tickets after the numbers were drawn: 31-59-62-65-68, with the Powerball being 5 and the Powerplay at 2x.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Lottery had other big announcements as well. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing include Pick 3 evening: 982 (midday, 640), Pick 4 evening: 9255 (midday, 8401), and Pick 5 evening: 75958 (midday, 57937). The current payout for the Powerball jackpot is now $6.9 million for the upcoming Saturday drawing.

The Rolling Cash 5 numbers drawn were 3-4-7-25-32. Players can win $500 with a $1 straight bet on Pick 3, with odds of 1-in-1,000. For Pick 4, winners receive $5,000 on a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1-in-10,000.

The Rolling Cash 5 has a jackpot of $110,000 for players hitting all five numbers, while odds stand at 1-in-575,757. Drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 occur daily at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m., with Rolling Cash 5 results available each night at 7:35 p.m.

The Classic Lotto draws take place at 7:05 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of winning that jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-13,983,816. For those playing Lucky for Life, drawings occur nightly at 10:30 p.m. with a jackpot chance of 1-in-30,821,472.

The Powerball game draws on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m., where the odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-292,201,338. Mega Millions gives players a chance to win on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., with odds at 1-in-290,472,336.

Players across Ohio are hopeful as they wait for these results, especially with such large jackpots currently available.