News
Winning Numbers Announced for Kansas Pick 3 Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. — The winning numbers for Thursday’s drawing of the Kansas Pick 3 Midday game were 3, 4, 5.
This lottery game offers players the chance to win by picking three numbers from 0 to 9. The announcement comes as many players eagerly await results each draw.
The Kansas Lottery encourages responsible play and reminds participants to check their tickets for winning numbers. For additional results and information on other games, players can visit the Kansas Lottery’s official website.
As the excitement builds around local lottery games, players continue to dream of winning the jackpot. The Kansas Pick 3 game remains popular for its easy-to-understand format and potential winnings.
