News
Winning Numbers Announced for Virginia Pick 4 Evening Lottery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Pick 4 Evening game were 0, 0, 8, 9, with a bonus number of 6.
This announcement comes as lottery fever continues across the state, with players eagerly hoping to strike it rich. The Pick 4 game offers players the chance to win substantial prizes with just a small investment.
In addition to the Pick 4 results, recent drawings from other Virginia lottery games included notable winning numbers. On Friday, the Virginia Pick 4 Evening game had numbers 0, 6, 7, 7, and a bonus of 1. The Virginia Pick 3 Evening game announced its results earlier this month, with winning numbers of 5, 8, 9, and a bonus number of 8.
Lottery players can purchase tickets at various locations including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery shops across Virginia. Additionally, players can also play online.
The state promotes responsible gambling and encourages anyone dealing with gambling issues to seek help through various available resources.
