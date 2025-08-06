Winning Numbers Announced for Iowa Pick 4 Evening Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Lottery announced the winning numbers for the Pick 4 Evening game drawn on Tuesday. The lucky numbers are 6, 7, 8, and 9.

This drawing is part of the Iowa Pick 4 game, which allows players to pick their own four-digit numbers for a chance to win cash prizes. The Pick 4 game has gained popularity among Iowa residents, who enjoy the excitement of the lottery.

Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets against the winning numbers to see if they have won. For more information on lottery games and results, visit the Iowa Lottery’s official website.