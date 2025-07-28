Winning Numbers Announced for Popular Lottery Draw Games on July 26, 2025

ALBANY, New York – Lottery players across New York and beyond eagerly await the winning numbers for various draw games. The results for July 26, 2025, were announced, featuring prizes ranging from daily cash to life-changing jackpots.

Among the most anticipated games is Cash4Life, which allows players to win $1,000 a day for life or a one-time cash option of $7 million. The winning numbers were drawn at 9 p.m. EST, with results including: 03-46-49-54-60, Cash Ball: 03.

New York Lotto, another popular game, had its drawing on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. The latest winning numbers revealed on July 26 are 18-40-41-45-51-54, with a bonus ball of 21. Players are reminded that in-store and online ticket sales for Cash4Life close daily at 8:45 p.m.

Other daily games include Win 4, Take 5, and Numbers, which feature drawings at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the same day. This week, the midday and evening winning numbers for Win 4 were 1-8-8 and 4-2-0 respectively.

Players can purchase tickets at various retail locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and selected airport terminals. Online order options are also available through the Jackpocket app, which serves as a digital lottery courier.

Participation is limited to those 18 and older, with specific age requirements in some states. For anyone facing gambling issues, resources are available, including helplines to provide support.

Stay tuned for the next round of draws and more chances to become a winner in New York’s vibrant lottery scene.