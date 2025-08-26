News
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Sold at Donut Shop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $400,000 was sold at Donut Connection on Brownsville Road in the Carrick neighborhood. The ticket, sold for the Aug. 22 drawing of the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matched all five drawn numbers: 4, 9, 11, 14, and 22.
The holder of the ticket has up to one year to claim their prize. The shop will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.
In a related story, Christopher Lehman, an Army service member who recently moved to Pittsburgh, had a stroke of luck with a different lottery ticket, winning $1.3 million. Lehman, who moved from New Hampshire to Beaver County in May, said he decided to try his luck with the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“It was like $30.20, and I was down to my last $5 when I won,” Lehman said, recalling his excitement. “Just the thought of winning was cool, but I had to be practical with spending.”
After his big win, Lehman took steps to secure his finances by paying off his house, purchasing a new truck, and investing part of the money. “I think everybody should grow their wealth and take care of their family,” he advised.
More than 15,000 other tickets sold in the same drawing also won smaller prizes, and players are encouraged to check their tickets.
