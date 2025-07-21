Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Worth $400,000 Sold in Spring Township

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lucky player in Berks County is holding a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $400,000 from the Thursday, July 17 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn numbers: 5, 15, 21, 23, and 35.

The ticket was sold at Weis Markets, located at 1112 West Wyomissing Boulevard in Spring Township. As a reward for selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $500 bonus.

Lottery officials have confirmed that winners will only be identified once the prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, while winnings from Quick Cash games also need to be claimed within a year of purchase.

The winner has not yet come forward, and Lottery officials urge anyone with the winning ticket to reach out to the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 12,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the same drawing. This game, costing $2 per play, allows participants to select five numbers from a pool of 1 to 43.

The win coincides with National Lottery Week, celebrating lottery organizations across the United States and Canada. Since its establishment in 1971, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed billions to support programs benefiting older residents.