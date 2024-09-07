Winnipeg Blue Bombers Edge Saskatchewan Roughriders in Close Contest

The Saskatchewan Roughriders faced off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, marking Week 14 of the Canadian Football League (CFL) season. The game concluded with a close score of 26-21 in favor of the Bombers, extending the Roughriders’ winless streak to seven games.

The match took place at a sold-out Princess Auto Stadium, where the Blue Bombers secured their fifth consecutive victory, improving their record to 7-6. Meanwhile, the Roughriders fell to a record of 5-7-1.

Despite being in contention until the final minutes, the Roughriders began the game sluggishly. The Bombers’ Willie Jefferson blocked an early punt from Adam Korsak, providing Winnipeg with advantageous field position, leading to the opening field goal of the game.

During Saskatchewan’s next series, a miscommunication led to an interception by quarterback Trevor Harris, thrown to Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford. This set up a touchdown for the Bombers, with their short-yardage quarterback Chris Streveler scoring from two yards out, pushing Winnipeg ahead to 10-0.

However, the Roughriders fought back as Harris connected with Samuel Emilus on a significant 52-yard play, placing Saskatchewan at the Bombers’ nine-yard line. Subsequently, Harris found KeeSean Johnson in the end zone, reducing the lead to 10-7.

In the second quarter, Sergio Castillo of Winnipeg added a 26-yard field goal, bringing the score to 13-7. Saskatchewan responded with a 50-yard field goal from Brett Lauther, narrowing the gap to 13-10.

After halftime, the Roughriders made a strong start with an 81-yard catch and run from Harris to Kian Schaffer-Baker, ultimately leading to an eight-yard touchdown pass to Emilus. This temporarily gave Saskatchewan a 17-13 lead.

Winnipeg did not remain behind for long, as they managed to kick a field goal to close the margin to 17-16. Saskatchewan later added a single point from a punt, escalating the score to 18-16.

As tensions heightened, Miles Brown of the Roughriders was penalized for roughing the passer, which allowed Winnipeg to retain possession and score another touchdown from Zach Collaros to Kenny Lawler, pushing the score to 23-18.

The Roughriders’ Lauther kicked another field goal, contributing to the score of 23-21. In the closing moments of the game, the Bombers executed a crucial third-down play, which allowed Castillo to kick a final field goal, making it 26-21.

In a dramatic end, a second interception thrown by Harris to Ford sealed the victory for Winnipeg. The Roughriders will now enter their second bye week of the season and are set to return to play on September 20 against the Calgary Stampeders.