Winnipeg Jets Defenseman Haydn Fleury Stretchered Off After Hard Fall

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was stretchered off the ice following a hard collision into the boards during Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The injury occurred in the first period at Canada Life Centre at 13:16, as Fleury attempted to make a pass. He was hit by Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and slid backward into the end boards, with his head and upper body making contact.

Fleury remained down on the ice in visible pain as medical staff attended to him. He was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher, conscious and alert, while teammates surrounded him, showing their concern.

“Hoping Fleury is alright,” tweeted teammate Gino Hard, highlighting the team’s support during the incident.

No penalty was called on Kolesar for the hit. However, Jets captain Adam Lowry dropped the gloves to fight Kolesar shortly after the incident, leading to both players receiving fighting majors.

The Jets announced that Fleury was transported to the hospital via ambulance and would be further evaluated, with a timeline for his return to be determined later. This was Fleury’s 17th game of the season, and he has no points or assists yet.

Fleury, 29, recently returned to play after missing over a month due to a concussion. Throughout his nine NHL seasons, he has tallied 10 goals and 34 assists.